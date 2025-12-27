The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) could very well be out of the running for a playoff berth by the time they take the field versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, but the team is still working furiously to put together a viable roster before opening kickoff. Indy made a number of moves on Saturday.

Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner, return specialist Anthony Gould and tight end Drew Ogletree are heading to the injured reserve, and in response to those setbacks, the Colts are activating Ashton Dulin from the IR and signing DT Chris Wormley to the active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. They are also elevating center Jimmy Morrissey and guard Josh Sills.

It is never ideal to make a series of changes a day before a must-win game, but Shane Steichen's squad is well accustomed to misfortune by now. Quarterback Daniel Jones pushed through a fibula injury before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 14. Buckner missed more than a month with a herniated disc in his neck, returned last Monday and is now done for the season after aggravating the issue. Sauce Gardner came over in an expensive trade and has only played two full games with his new team.

Article Continues Below

Everyone battles adversity over the course of a campaign, but rarely does an 8-2 squad plummet as severely as the Colts have during the last five weeks. They are now trusting 44-year-old Philip Rivers (who has admirably filled in at quarterback) and the rest of this embattled group to upset the Jags and bring their faint playoff hopes into the regular season finale.

But first, Indy will beg the football gods to lift the Los Angeles Chargers to a win over the Houston Texans on Saturday.