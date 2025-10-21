The Indianapolis Colts have jokes.

The Colts took to social media to compare the Los Angeles Chargers' uniforms to the film Minions. On Sunday (Oct.19), the Chargers faced the Colts, and before they took the field, they took a group photo.

“On our way to steal the moon,” the official Chargers' account captioned the photo.

on our way to steal the moon pic.twitter.com/QXXwmRiXHh — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Colts forwent a caption as their trolling of the Chargers needed no clarity, as they showed a photo of the yellow Minions below Gru — a character from the film — with a Colts cape on.

Fans chimed in on the trolling and seemingly loved it…even Chargers fans.

“As a chargers fan, I can appreciate when the other social media team clowns us lol and this one is hilarious ngl but stings a little,” one fan wrote.

“You cooked them i fear,” another fan wrote.

An X user noticed that a fan was embarrassed by Chargers' uniforms

“Bro didn’t even want to he photographed in proximity of the uniforms,” a fan wrote.

Bro didn’t even want to he photographed in proximity of the uniforms 😬 pic.twitter.com/u1WqPsm2na — Kevin Connor (@kevinconnorST) October 20, 2025

Another Chargers fan agreed with the Colts' trolling.

“Bro I’m dead right now as a Chargers fan. This was a good one and my we never have to wear those hideous jerseys again,” a fan commented.

A fan added that the Colts' social media is doing a good job and should earn more money for their engaging posts.

“Whoever is running this account deserves a raise,” a fan suggested.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts had the last laugh on Sunday when they defeated the Chargers 38-24 marking their first win against the team since 2016. Indy now leads the league in the most wins of the 2025-26 season with six. Following the Colts, the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers have five wins thus far.

After the game on Sunday, Coach Shane Steichen praised Colts' quarterback Daniel Jones and how his confidence has contributed to the team's success.

“He’s the guy. It’s just the preparation that he puts in day-in and day-out. He’s making big-time throws, getting us in and out of the right play,” Steichen told Fox. “It breeds a lot of confidence in our football team for sure with the way he works and the way he’s playing.’’

Next up for the Colts is the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 26 and the Chargers will be facing the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football (Oct. 23).