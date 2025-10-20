The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Indianapolis Colts 38-24, falling to 4-3 on the season. The Bolts stacked up some points in the second half to make the game look closer than it was. In reality, this was another dominant performance from Daniel Jones and the Colts in one of the most surprising seasons in the NFL this season. Chargers safety Derwin James did not hold back when asked about the defensive performance by Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“We played like s***.” James said, “We looked like trash. We gave up 40 points in our own stadium.” The safety said that the Colts weren't doing anything they weren't ready for. “We weren’t locked in on the details. Simple s— to the flat, boots, everything we practiced.”

The Chargers allowed 132 total yards and three touchdowns to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. With a running game like that, Jones' job gets much easier as a passer. James led the team with seven tackles and two QB hits, but it was not enough to keep them in the game.

Article Continues Below

The Chargers' offense did not start the game well, which made the defense's issues even worse. Justin Herbert and the Bolts scored only three points in the first half. Going into the second half, the Colts were winning 23-3. James' defense played slightly better in the second half, but it wasn't enough to give Herbert a chance.

The Chargers started the season 3-0 with impressive wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos. They has been dreadful since, something James says he has brought up many times. “We just got to look inward and be better. I keep saying the same s—. The last three or four weeks, I’ve been saying the same thing.

The Chargers look to turn things around on Thursday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.