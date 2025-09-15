The Jacksonville Jaguars nearly pulled off a big upset on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ultimately, the Bengals prevailed on a last-minute touchdown, 31-27.

In the loss, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a wild game, throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns, but also with two interceptions. He spread the ball around, with seven different receivers catching at least two passes. However, the team's alpha wideout, Brian Thomas Jr., was very quiet.

Thomas Jr. caught just four of 12 targets for 49 scoreless yards.

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen revealed the rising star was playing through a wrist injury.

“I know he's got a, he has a couple of things going on. He had a wrist injury going into the game,” Coen said.

“Did that play a part in to some of this stuff? I am going to go talk to him. I think he is aware of it and needs to have a better week this week. He understands what is at stake. He understands what is going on, and we have to get to the root of it.”

Rumors have surfaced that Thomas Jr. is playing to avoid contract. That remains to be proven true. But one thing that cannot be debated was the receivers poor performance.

He dropped several passes, including at the goal line.

The Jaguars selected Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU. The program in Baton Rouge has a history of producing some of the best receivers in the NFL currently, with Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase both being former Tigers.

Thomas Jr. appeared ready to take that next step into that elite tier this year after a stellar rookie season. He caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.

When Jacksonville signed former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen as their new head coach, it was believed this offense would immediately be taken to another level. But thus far, Thomas Jr. has failed to improve with the offense. In two games, he has just five catches for 60 yards.

The question is: Is the wrist injury the biggest reason why? Only time will tell.