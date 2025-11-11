Jaguars fans have been worried with superstar rookie Travis Hunter out of the lineup. He landed on injured reserve after suffering a non-contact knee injury during practice on October 30th. Unfortunately, it appears that this injury was the final chapter in Hunter's rookie campaign.

Hunter had season-ending knee surgery to repair his LCL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. There was reportedly no additional damage to Hunter's knee beyond his LCL.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Don Cooper and Jaguars team physician, Dr. Kevin Kaplan, in Dallas, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hunter should be ready to resume full football activities in six months. That puts him on schedule to participate in Jacksonville's offseason program before the 2026 season.

The star rookie logged 28 receptions for 298 receiving yards and one touchdown as a receiver this season. He also logged 15 total tackles and three passes defensed as a cornerback.

Jacksonville's firepower on offense, and depth in their secondary, both take a major hit with Hunter out for the season.

How will Travis Hunter injury impact Jaguars for the rest of 2025 season?

Are the 5-4 Jaguars in danger after losing Hunter for the season?

Jacksonville's path to the playoffs is now more difficult without Hunter. But there are a few reasons why Jaguars fans can remain optimistic.

The Jaguars already have a backup plan in place at wide receiver, as they recently traded for Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders. He had a solid game in his Jaguars debut, hauling in three receptions for 41 yards against the Texans. The addition of Meyers makes the loss of Hunter easier to stomach.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have a relatively soft schedule for the rest of the season. That could help make their run at the playoffs particularly easy. They have two games left against the Titans and one against the Jets. That presents three easy opportunities for wins.

Regardless, Jacksonville needs to be to play good football if they want to get anywhere in the postseason. As such, it will be fascinating to see how the Jaguars play against a quality opponent without Hunter.

Next up for the Jaguars is a Week 11 matchup against the Chargers.