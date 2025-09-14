The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a heartbreaking 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with a controversial late-game pass interference penalty on rookie cornerback Travis Hunter playing a pivotal role. The defeat plunged Jacksonville to 1-1 in the 2025 season and illuminated a cascade of missed opportunities on both sides of the ball.

Hunter, the Jaguars’ No. 2 overall pick in 2025, stepped into a larger role after starting cornerback Jarrian Jones briefly exited the game with a back injury. Hunter played 43 defensive snaps, allowing one reception on two targets for 16 yards and recording a pass breakup. However, officials flagged him twice, including a critical 25-yard defensive pass interference with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. This gave the Bengals a first down on a 4th-and-5 from their own 33-yard line, allowing backup quarterback Jake Browning to extend the drive and score the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard plunge.

Here’s the play Travis Hunter was called for PI on 4th down. Basically won the game for Cincy. That’s not PI imo, stand corrected but just not surprised the NFL calls it. They call plays like that all the time for better or worse. pic.twitter.com/NuxcCB5KnJ — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2025

Jacksonville’s defense had forced Cincinnati into multiple fourth downs on that final possession, but the penalty on Hunter undermined those efforts. Amid standout exploits from luminaries Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, who combined for 11 quarterback pressures, the Jaguars could not stop the Bengals’ 15-play, 92-yard drive. PFF early data also highlighted cornerback Tyson Campbell, who allowed five receptions on 12 targets for 76 yards while recording a pass breakup, helping the Jaguars maintain competitiveness throughout the contest.

Offensively, the Jaguars generated significant yardage but faltered in key situations. Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions, which contributed 10 points for the Bengals, and Jacksonville went just 3-for-6 in the red zone. Wide receiver Parker Washington led the team with five receptions for 76 yards, including a 40-yard explosive catch, while Hunter himself contributed three catches for 22 yards on six targets. The offense’s decision to attempt a 4th-and-5 deep in Bengals’ territory late in the fourth quarter backfired, as a dropped pass by Brian Thomas Jr. ended the drive.

Cincinnati lost quarterback Joe Burrow to a toe injury in the first half. Backup Jake Browning orchestrated multiple scoring drives, including a second-half touchdown connection with Tee Higgins for 42 yards, which tied the game at 24. Bengals running back Chase Brown was limited to 47 rushing yards on 16 carries, demonstrating Jacksonville’s ability to control the run game.

While Jacksonville held dominion over much of the game and engineered three takeaways, penalties, turnovers, and missed opportunities ultimately cost them the victory. The Jaguars return home in Week 3 to face the Houston Texans, needing to clean up execution errors, if they hope to sustain their contention in the AFC South