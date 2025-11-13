The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a major change. After a superb start to the season, the Jags have fallen behind their rivals this season. They now sit at a 5-4 record, despite being 4-1 after winning against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. They've been struggling to gain any consistency since then.

One of the main issues plaguing the Jaguars this season is their lack of a pass rush. That was glaringly obvious against the Houston Texans in Week 10, where the Jaguars squandered a huge lead in the fourth quarter. Because of that, the Jags are realigning some pieces of the defense. They are releasing former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, per Tom Pelissero.

“The Jaguars are releasing veteran DT Khalen Saunders, per source,” Pelissero posted on X. “A two-time Super Bowl champion in Kansas City, Saunders now heads to waivers with a chance to help another contender in a playoff push.”

Saunders was traded to the Jaguars before the start of the season from the New Orleans Saints. Prior to that, Saunders enjoyed a two-year stint with New Orleans. His most prominent achievement was being part of the Chiefs' 2019 and 2022 Super Bowl runs. Last season, Saunders also went viral after picking off Patrick Mahomes.

This season, Saunders has struggled to make an impact for the Jaguars. He's played in just two games, recording just three combined tackles. He also hasn't recorded a pressure in the two games he's played.

Despite his dismal performance for the Jaguars, Saunders figures to be a sought-after name for contenders looking to add another pass-rusher for the playoffs.