The week began with a curveball and still ended with a win. Hours before kickoff against the Raiders, Jacksonville announced Trevor Lawrence was battling an illness, yet would start.

The offense was already shorthanded with Travis Hunter on injured reserve and Brian Thomas Jr. searching for rhythm, but the quarterback pushed through and the Jaguars edged Las Vegas 30-29. Results matter, and that one did.

Sports Illustrated added a different layer to the post-bye autopsy. In the wake of the latest setback this month, Albert Breer wondered aloud whether the new coaching staff is starting to doubt its franchise passer.

His read was blunt: a tough loss that makes you ask if there is skepticism about Lawrence, even as he emphasized he has always been a fan. That line of questioning only grows louder when the operation looks disjointed, the script stalls, and the clean answers on third down never materialize.

The Lawrence conversation is never just box score talk. It is about control at the line, tempo, and how seamlessly he and Liam Coen marry the run and quick game to protect a battered protection unit.

When Jacksonville leans into those answers, the ball comes out on time, the shot calls arrive from a position of strength, and the offense looks like a playoff unit. When it drifts, drives die, and outside chatter fills the vacuum.

This is where the staff earns its keep. Lawrence playing through illness and still finding a way to win in Vegas is a data point. So is the Rams drubbing in London, where negative plays snowballed. The truth is not binary.

New voices on the headset, a young receiver room, and injuries up front create noise in any evaluation, and the only antidote is stacking clean, decisive Sundays.

Zooming out, there is also a logistical wrinkle on the horizon. Renovations at EverBank will push the Jaguars out of Jacksonville in 2028, with the club set to play home dates in Orlando while construction wraps in August of that year, per the team and local reporting.

The organization insists that as many games as possible will remain in Jacksonville during the preceding seasons and that the upgraded, city-owned venue will be a regional asset once complete.

The bottom line for now is simpler. Lawrence’s toughness is not in doubt. The mandate is eliminating the drag plays that invite speculation, then letting wins speak for themselves.