The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new home in the next few years, but it will only be temporary. Instead of playing in EverBank Stadium, they'll be in Orlando, according to Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming to Orlando! The Jags have made the decision to play the 2027 season in Orlando, not Gainesville, while their stadium in Jax is being renovated. Now the league owners just need to rubber-stamp it,” Bianchi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

EverBank Stadium will be getting some renovations done, which means all the games that are played there, whether it's NFL or college, will have to be somewhere for the time being. The Jaguars announced on their team page when the renovations will be done.

“Construction is scheduled to be complete in August 2028,” the team website wrote. “The Jaguars will play at home for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 NFL seasons, keeping as many games as possible in Jacksonville. Fans will have the ability to see progress when attending games during these NFL seasons. The transformation of this city-owned asset will benefit Jacksonville and the region. This project belongs to everyone.”

This is normal for some stadiums, while others just make an entire new stadium to play in. It looks like for EverBank, they just want to make some slight changes, as the stadium has been up since 1995. That's not as old as some other stadiums, which makes sense why they're not completely tearing it down.

As for the Jaguars, hopefully, they'll still get fans to travel to the games to watch them play. It's roughly a two-hour drive from Jacksonville to Orlando, which may not be a big deal to some people. For others, they may just elect to watch the games from the comfort of their homes until they can go back and experience the games in person.