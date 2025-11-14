The Los Angeles Chargers head to Jacksonville for a massive Week 11 AFC showdown. It could reshape the playoff picture as both teams jockey for positioning. The Chargers are now 7-3 and winners of three straight. They finally resemble the physical, disciplined squad that head coach Jim Harbaugh envisioned. Their latest triumph over the Steelers showcased a defense getting healthy at the right time and an offense growing more balanced each week. Los Angeles suddenly looks like one of the more complete contenders in the AFC.

Chargers, Jaguars collide in high-stakes AFC battle

Across the field, the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) are trying to claw their way out of a frustrating slump. Their 27-24 loss to Houston in Week 10 exposed turnover issues, missed blocking assignments, and an inability to close games. Trevor Lawrence continues to flash brilliance. However, protection breakdowns and inconsistent running support have made sustaining drives difficult. Still, a win against Los Angeles would reassert Jacksonville as a playoff threat. A loss, though, could send the Jaguars tumbling deeper into the AFC logjam.

The stakes only grow higher given the emotional backdrop: a rematch of the unforgettable 2023 AFC Wild Card thriller. That's where Jacksonville mounted a historic comeback to stun the Chargers. Los Angeles hasn’t forgotten that collapse. Now, their defense may be the difference-maker late.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Jaguars and the Chargers in week 11 of the 2025 NFL season.

Chargers’ defense will feast

If Jacksonville wants to pull off the upset, its offensive line must play its best game of the season. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, that seems unlikely. The unit remains one of the league’s most inconsistent groups. That’s a dangerous weakness against a Chargers front that is getting healthier and hungrier.

Los Angeles absolutely smothered Pittsburgh in Week 10. They generated pressure from every angle and never allowed Aaron Rodgers to settle. With Khalil Mack returning to near-peak form and Denzel Perryman bringing physicality and downhill burst, the Chargers’ pressure packages become overwhelming. Jacksonville has surrendered pressure at one of the highest rates in the AFC. Lawrence has been hit far too often this season.

The Chargers finish with at least five sacks and force multiple turnovers. They will overwhelm the Jaguars’ line and leave Lawrence scrambling for answers.

Justin Herbert will have another monster game

Even with a strong run game and improved protection, the Chargers’ offense continues to flow through the elite arm of Justin Herbert. His chemistry with his receivers has become one of the league’s most pleasant surprises. Ladd McConkey, in particular, has evolved into Herbert’s most reliable separator, route technician, and third-down weapon. His 107-yard performance in Week 10 was a continuation of a rapidly growing connection.

Article Continues Below

Jacksonville’s secondary presents a favorable matchup. In Week 10, the Jaguars were torched by Houston’s passing attack, particularly down the seams and intermediate zones. Injuries have further thinned Jacksonville’s defensive backfield, too.

If McConkey plays, expect Herbert to target him early and often. Otherwise, other guys like Keenan Allen and Oronde Gadsden II should step up. Herbert should surpass 300 yards in this game, including two touchdowns.

Kimani Vidal will run wild

The Chargers’ running game has been inconsistent this season. That said, Week 11 presents the perfect storm for a breakout performance. Kimani Vidal has steadily emerged as the lead back. He is running with more confidence, burst, and vision each week. Paired with Herbert’s vertical passing threat, defenses have struggled to crowd the box. Jacksonville’s run defense has become increasingly vulnerable. The Jaguars have allowed chunk runs at an alarming rate, failing to set the edge and struggling with interior leverage. Their front seven has been worn down in recent weeks, and the issues resurfaced badly in their loss to the Texans.

If Jacksonville shifts focus to slowing Herbert and McConkey, Vidal will have lanes to exploit. Vidal tops 100 rushing yards and adds a touchdown. He will give the Chargers a balanced offensive attack and helping them control possession.

Chargers win

This matchup exposes the worst of Jacksonville’s weaknesses. It plays directly into Los Angeles’ strengths. The Jaguars struggle to protect their quarterback, struggle to generate sacks, and struggle to run the ball consistently. That’s a devastating combination when facing a Chargers team that excels in the trenches and thrives with a lead.

Yes, Lawrence will make plays. Still, it won’t be enough to overcome the defensive onslaught and Los Angeles’ offensive efficiency. Jacksonville’s inability to get pressure on Herbert will allow him to orchestrate long, methodical drives. Meanwhile, the Chargers’ pass rush makes life miserable for Lawrence.

Los Angeles gets its revenge for the 2023 playoff heartbreak, 27-20. They will continue their march toward the AFC’s top tier. Jacksonville fights hard but ultimately fades late. They will be undone by protection issues and the Chargers’ superior balance. The playoff race tightens, and the Chargers’ surge continues.