The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to get a massive weapon back for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Tight end Brenton Strange has been on the IR with a quad/hip injury, but the team has recently opened up his 21-day window to be activated.

“Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the team will be opening the 21-day window for TE Brenton Strange, who has been on IR because of a quad/hip injury. ‘We're obviously hopeful [Strange could play this Sunday] but have to take it day to day,' Coen said.”

Strange has had injury history in the past, but did play in all 17 games last season. This season in five games, Strange has 20 receptions for 204 yards. Strange had an emergence last season, catching 40 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns. At the tight end position, being a reliable pass catcher is crucial. He brings value to the offense as a threat to be involved on any play.

The Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers after a miserable loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Jaguars blew a 19-point, 4th quarter lead to the Texans on the road. Trevor Lawrence did not play well in the loss.

It seemed the Jags would walk away with an easy win, although Davis Mills and the Texans had other plans. The Texans contain an elite defense that is capable of winning games on its own. It's been a rough season for them, but that win proved they are still in the hunt to make the postseason.

Right now, the Jaguars are the 7th seed in the AFC because of their tie-breaking win over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season. This is a huge game for them and their playoff hopes. If they lose, and the Chiefs and Texans both win, then the Jags could drop to 9th or 10th in the AFC. A win would likely keep them in the 7th spot unless the Buffalo Bills lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.