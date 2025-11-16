Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. remains unlikely to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a league source told Ian Rapoport on X, leaving the Jaguars thin at a position that has already seen plenty of turnover this season.

The team listed Thomas as questionable after limited practice work, but Rapoport’s update late Saturday night made it clear he’s not expected to make the trip. The injury stems from an ankle issue the second-year receiver suffered earlier this season; he returned to practice this week but didn’t do enough to convince the staff he could suit up. x

That absence hands more snaps and targets to Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington as Jacksonville adjusts its route tree and short-area passing game. The Jaguars leaned on those two in Thomas’ absence during practice and will likely emphasize quick passes and situational concepts to limit exposure of any makeshift matchups.

Thomas’ questionable tag looks like an inactive designation in practice. Coach Doug Pederson has navigated injuries all year, and the Jaguars will again lean on depth and scheming to sustain offensive rhythm without Thomas. Expect the staff to emphasize pace, play-action fakes, and leveraging the run game to keep defensive attention honest, while scheming safe looks for their top receivers.

This week’s developments underscore a recurring theme for Jacksonville, depth matters. Losing Thomas even temporarily complicates game planning but also presents opportunities for Meyers and Washington to seize bigger roles. The Jaguars hope those players answer the bell Sunday; if not, the team may have to scramble for alternatives as the season moves forward.