The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs improved to a perfect 6-0 record against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, but it came at a price. Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday’s 28-18 win against the 49ers.

Now, the rest of his 2024 NFL season is in jeopardy, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Jaylen Watson, one of their emerging young players on defense, suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday’s win over the 49ers, sources say. He’ll have more imaging done today to determine if a return this season is possible. But tough reality for an up-and-coming corner,” Rapoport said.

Watson left the Chiefs’ locker room on crutches and with his left foot in a cast on Sunday, signaling the potential of a long-term injury was on the horizon. After proving himself in the 2023 NFL season, the NFL champion’s No. 2 cornerback, opposite Trent McDuffie, earned his vital role for Kansas City and was on the path toward the best season of his career.

The awful news for the third-year CB could spell the end of his season.

Andy Reid delivers worrisome update on Jaylen Watson’s injury

After the win, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed grave concern for Watson’s injury, and for good reason. Reid is awaiting the fate of one of his top cornerbacks, Jaylen Watson, who left in the fourth quarter and never returned. Reid was honest with reporters, revealing the long-term severity of Watson’s injury.

“I think Jaylen will be out long term,” Reid said. “Yeah, I think. I mean, we’ll see what the MRI says, but I don’t think that’s going to be great news.”

The short-handed Chiefs are also down a receiver after losing Juju Smith-Schuster, downgraded to questionable to out due to a hamstring injury. The Chiefs will look to go 7-0 against the Raiders in Week 8.