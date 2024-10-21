The Kansas City Chiefs have not left the mountaintop of the NFL. In arguably their toughest test of the season thus far, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-18 in Week 7. Mahomes, who completed 16-of-27 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions, conveyed his excitement on Instagram.

The two-time MVP captioned his post with a “W” and alarm clock emoji.

It was quite possibly the worst that Mahomes has been in the passing game this season. He's already been struggling with his wide receivers, and has only been able to find Travis Kelce a handful of times. But as Sunday's game moved along, the crowd was enthralled with Mahomes' ability to scramble and run the football, which he has sort of shied away from in the last two seasons.

He recorded five carries for 39 yards, and had an awesome truck stick on 49ers safety Malik Mustapha on a goal-line TD in the fourth quarter. If wasn't enough to stir up the San Fran faithful, Mahomes also managed a new career-best on a huge run late in the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs remain perfect with 49ers win

Rolling atop the NFL and the AFC West with a 6-0 record, the Chiefs are not allowing recent adversity deter their ultimate goal of a three-peat this season. Under head coach Andy Reid, there doesn't seem to be a formidable answer from any of the NFL opponents on how to conquer the Chiefs' volatile game plan.

While Mahomes and his pass-catching weapons need to show improvement if they are to sustain their perfection this year, there's really no good reason to doubt them in their upcoming matchups until proven otherwise. In their Week 7 win, seven different receivers combined for only 16 catches. Luckily Kareem Hunt picked up the pieces with two first-half touchdowns. Mecole Hardman also put the game out of reach on an leisurely 18-yard reverse with three minutes to play.