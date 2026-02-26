The Houston Texans were one of the best stories to follow during the 2025 season. Houston started the regular season 0-3, but then went on a 12-2 run that almost propelled them to the AFC Championship. Now the Texans are rumored to be mulling a big move ahead of NFL free agency in March.

KPRC2's Aaron Wilson explained during a recent livestream that the Texans should be players in the running back market during free agency.

“I expect the Texans to explore this running back market,” Wilson said on Tuesday, per Cole Thompson of Texans Wire. “I'm told that they will. Just like the year that they made a very legitimate run at Saquon Barkley and came up a couple million shy…”

Wilson also reported that the Texans are interested in Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

“The Texans, I expect, will look into Kenneth Walker III. I'm hearing the Texans will have interest in him,” Wilson added.

Houston has as huge need at the running back position, so it is no surprise that they're eyeing the Super Bowl MVP.

Veteran Joe Mixon did not play during the 2025 season because of a foot injury. Houston is expected to release Mixon, which would save $8 million of cap space in 2026.

Houston is also set to let Nick Chubb and Dare Ogunbowale walk in free agency. That leaves only Woody Marks on the roster at running back.

Walker rebounded in a big way in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 campaign. He logged 221 carries for 1,027 rushing yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

But if the Texans want to sign Walker, they have a lot of work to do first.

Houston is $4.91 million over the 2026 salary cap just weeks before free agency. Getting back into the positive should be easy, as simply cutting Mixon gets them there.

However, Houston may need to do some extra work to free up enough budget to land a premium free agent like Walker.