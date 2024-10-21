The Kansas City Chiefs improved to a perfect 6-0 on Sunday afternoon, defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara by a 28-18 final; the loss dropped the 49ers to 3-4 through seven games.

And while the 49ers lost running back Brandon Aiyuk to a suspected torn ACL, the Chiefs had to contend with negative injury news of their own. Cornerback Jaylen Watson was hurt in the fourth quarter and did not return; he was also seen using crutches with his foot in a cast afterward.

According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the team is still awaiting the official diagnosis – but they aren't anticipating the news to be positive, via Arrowhead Pride.

“I think Jaylen will be out long term,” Reid said. “Yeah, I think. I mean, we’ll see what the MRI says, but I don’t think that’s going to be great news.”

As if that weren't enough, the Chiefs also lost the services of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a hamstring injury; his status was eventually downgraded from “questionable” to “out”.

The Chiefs continue their road trip with a visit to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday; kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST.

Jaylen Watson is in his third season with the Chiefs

Watson was selected 243rd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing college football at Ventura College and Washington State. In his rookie year, he contributed three tackles to help the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following a solid season with 33 tackles and six passes defended, Watson played a key role in helping the Chiefs repeat as champions in Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers. He recovered a muffed punt by San Francisco and recorded two tackles in the game.

So far this season, Watson has appeared in six games, totaling 19 tackles and six pass deflections.