The Kansas City Chiefs are parting ways with veteran safety Mike Edwards, according to a league source. The move comes as a surprise, as Edwards had rejoined the team in April after going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was expected to provide depth in the secondary during the upcoming season.

Edwards' short time in Kansas City this year included some action in the preseason. He recorded three tackles against the Seattle Seahawks before leaving midway through the second half with a hamstring issue. He did not return to the game, and the Chiefs have now opted to move on from the 25-year-old safety.

Before his release, Edwards was viewed as an experienced option behind the starters in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. A two-time Super Bowl champion, he brought playoff experience and versatility to the Chiefs' secondary, and he was a reliable depth piece on paper. Still, Kansas City's roster decisions at safety ultimately left little room for him moving forward.

Edwards' exit highlights the intense competition for roster spots in the NFL, particularly among veterans vying for backup roles. While his stint with the Chiefs this year was brief, his experience and track record could make him a candidate for other teams in need of secondary depth once rosters begin to shuffle before Week 1.

Edwards also has an extensive medical history, with multiple injuries since 2023, when he suffered a concussion in a game against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, he has dealt with five other injuries, three of which kept him out of official games.

For the Chiefs, the decision clears space for younger options to develop behind established starters, while Edwards now looks ahead to his next opportunity in the league. Despite the release, he carries a strong resume: two Super Bowl titles, one earned with the Buccaneers in 2020 and another with the Chiefs in 2023.