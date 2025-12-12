The Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line concerns took another worrying turn Thursday. The team downgraded Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith to limited participation after practicing fully the day before. Smith suffered an ankle injury in the Week 12 win over the Colts. This regression in his status raises real questions about his availability for Sunday’s pivotal AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs currently sit at 6-7. They are clinging to postseason relevance. Any uncertainty up front is magnified with Patrick Mahomes needing protection against one of the league’s more physical defensive fronts.

Kansas City has had to endure instability in the trenches this season. Through 14 weeks, the Chiefs have already cycled through 17 different offensive line combinations. That's an unthinkable number for a team built around continuity and execution. Season-ending injuries to left tackle Josh Simmons (wrist) and swing tackle Wanya Morris (knee), combined with lingering issues for Jawaan Taylor (triceps/ankle), have left Andy Reid patching together solutions weekly.

Despite Mahomes still producing at a high level and a defense ranked seventh in points allowed, the Chiefs have slid to the AFC’s No. 10 seed. They are two games off the Wild Card line with only slim playoff odds remaining.

Week 15 now looms as a near must-win. Kansas City heads west to face a surging 9-4 Chargers squad riding momentum after a statement victory over Philadelphia. The rematch of their Week 1 loss puts immediate pressure on a battered line. They will have to deal with slowing down Khalil Mack and company. If Smith is limited or unavailable, the margin for error shrinks even further. For the Chiefs’ fading playoff hopes, stabilizing the offensive line may be the single biggest factor standing between survival and an early offseason.