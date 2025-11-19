The Kansas City Chiefs might be hovering at 5-5, but around the league, there’s still a healthy respect for what they can become down the stretch. Rival executives see a flawed team that’s struggling to run the ball and leaning too heavily on Patrick Mahomes, yet they also point to his “fear factor” and Andy Reid’s track record as reasons nobody is ready to write Kansas City out of the AFC playoff picture just yet. Fix the details, and those Chiefs rumors about a late surge won’t sound far-fetched at all.

Inside the building, though, the mood shifted sharply after the loss in Denver. According to ESPN, Chiefs coaches went into Mile High genuinely optimistic about the offense, believing pass protection was better than in past seasons and that they finally had five receivers they could trust in Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

That performance also rattled the aura of inevitability around Mahomes. He missed several deep throws early, forced a bad interception late, and once again got almost no support from the ground game.

The hope is that Isiah Pacheco’s looming return can steady the backfield, but this roster is still built around the passing attack, and the Chiefs simply can’t afford their superstar quarterback being off-target in big moments.

Defensively, the standard has slipped as well. The staff knows Chris Jones can still wreck games on third down, but they also recognize he needs more consistent help from edge rushers like George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu.

They’re intrigued by rookie Ashton Gillotte and may look for ways to get him more snaps. Coming out of the Week 10 bye, the internal math was clear: win at least two of three against Denver, Indianapolis, and Dallas.

One NFL insider also pointed to a quieter, but telling, problem: Kansas City has lost its edge in the “hidden” phases. Last year, the Chiefs were perfect in one-score games; this year, they’re winless in those situations.

The good news for Kansas City is that the roster core, coaching staff, and quarterback are the same ones that turned narrow margins into championships. But until the Chiefs clean up penalties, special teams, and situational execution, that old confident aura will stay dimmed, and every week will feel like a must-win just to keep their playoff hopes alive.