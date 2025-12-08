The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are squaring off in primetime in a huge matchup in the AFC Wild Card race. Kansas City's offense suffered a big injury early, with left tackle Wanya Morris leaving the game. Then, the Chiefs' defense lost a key member, as Trent McDuffie is questionable to return with a knee injury.

“Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie is questionable to return tonight due to his knee injury,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

McDuffie is the Chiefs' top cornerback and was covering Nico Collins when the injury happened. He immediately went down but was able to leave the field under his own power.

Trent McDuffie goes down while trying to stick with Nico Collins and the Chiefs trainers rush out immediately.#Chiefs #NFL pic.twitter.com/kWK4ohYIEr — Aggregate Sports (@AggregateSports) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs' playoff odds are on thin ice after a 0-2 start and a massive loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Despite Patrick Mahomes staying healthy and putting up solid stats, they have been on the wrong end of many of their games. In a must-win game against a fellow Wild Card contender, the injuries are piling up.

The Chiefs' defense allowed 38 points on Thanksgiving, not allowing Mahomes to take control of the game. Now, without McDuffie, they have to stop a surging Texans attack. Collins immediately ripped off a long catch-and-run with McDuffie on the sideline. That led to a Woody Marks touchdown.

While the Texans' offense is getting better, their defense is their calling card. The pass rush is what beat the Buffalo Bills a few weeks back, and they should get after Mahomes with Morris out. Unleashing both Nico Collins and Will Anderson Jr is not a good recipe for beating the Texans. That is what the Chiefs have done with these two injuries.

The Chiefs and Texans both need this win to stay afloat in the AFC playoff race. Can Kansas City push through the injuries and secure a comeback win?