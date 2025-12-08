Patrick Mahomes’ knee has taken up a lot of attention on social media. During Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans, cameras kept catching Patrick Mahomes on the bench with a heating pad wrapped around his right knee every time he came off the field.

SM Highlight flagged the clip on X, and it quickly turned into a mini-mystery. There was no in-game announcement of an injury, and the Kansas City Chiefs did not list Mahomes on the Week 14 injury report leading into the matchup.

Patrick Mahomes grabs his heating pad everytime he’s on the sidelines. No word on a knee injury, just been something the media has noticed tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/kU2CeUlryP — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Still, it was impossible not to notice. Mahomes moved a little gingerly early, favoring quick throws and checkdowns while testing the Texans’ defense. According to ESPN’s box score, he settled in as the game went on, finishing the first half by completing a solid chunk of his passes and leading multiple drives, even if the explosive plays were hit-or-miss by his standards.

The heating pad could be nothing more than maintenance. December football is a war of attrition, and Mahomes has dealt with lower-body issues before, including a knee scare in 2019 and the high ankle sprain saga during the 2022 playoff run. Quarterbacks, especially ones who live outside the pocket, do whatever they can to keep joints warm on a cold night.

The Chiefs already lost left tackle Wanya Morris to a gruesome knee injury on the first offensive snap against Houston, thinning an offensive line that has been battered all year. Any hint that Mahomes might be less than 100 percent ramps up the anxiety around a team trying to claw its way back into the AFC race.

For now, there is no official word on a Patrick Mahomes knee injury.