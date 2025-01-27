Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver had a little extra motivation going into the 2024 AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, and it all goes back to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bills traded out of the No. 28 pick, which is how the Chiefs ended up picking Worthy.

Buffalo traded their pick to Kansas City, who used it to pick the speedy receiver out of Texas. The Bills then traded down again and picked Keon Coleman at No. 33. Worthy never forgot that Buffalo passed on him, and he wasn’t shy about reminding them of it after the Chiefs won 32-29.

After the win, Worthy made sure to throw some shade at the Bills.

“I said it once, they skipped on me, that's their loss,” he told KCTV5’s Marleah Campbell.

And to be fair, he had every right to say it. Worthy led the Chiefs with six catches for 85 yards and caught a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes in a crucial moment of the game, while the receiver the Bills picked instead, Coleman, only caught one pass for 12 yards. Worthy finished his rookie season with 638 yards and six touchdowns, and his performance in the AFC Championship Game only added to his growing list of reasons to feel good about where he has landed.

“I take it as a blessing. I feel like it's a sign that they didn't want me. I'm going to play with a chip on my shoulder. This game means a little bit more. Obviously, it's the AFC championship game, but this is a team that traded their pick away to get somebody else,” he said before the game against the Bills.

The Chiefs made a great move trading up to grab Worthy, and while the Bills had their reasons for passing on him, it’s clear they missed out on a fast, talented player. Now, with the Chiefs set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, Xavier Worthy definitely has some extra motivation because of the Bills’ decision to let him slip by.

If Kansas City wins, it’s going to sting even more for the Bills, knowing they helped the Chiefs add another weapon to their offense. Not only that, if the Chiefs manage to win, they’ll make history as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. They’ll also join the 1974-79 Steelers as the only teams to win four Super Bowls in six years.