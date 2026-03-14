The Kansas City Chiefs' offense struggled last season, as the team just couldn't find the same success as they have in the past. Ever since the 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the offensive line play has seemingly dwindled. However, on Saturday, the club made a signing that is sure to excite Patrick Mahomes.

Reports indicate that the Chiefs are re-signing guard Mike Caliendo to a one-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It's said that the 28-year-old offensive lineman had offers from other teams, but chose to remain in Kansas City.

“Free agent guard Mike Caliendo is signing a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs, per agent Nate Richman of 3XL Sports Management. Caliendo had numerous offers elsewhere but wanted to stay with Kansas City.”

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Caliendo played all 17 games (four starts) for the Chiefs last season, which marks back-to-back years of him accomplishing that feat. He played 422 snaps for Kansas City in the 2025-26 campaign and drew three total penalties (one holding, two false starts). Although the offensive line play was a bit under par last season, Mahomes will have a familiar face blocking for him next year.

That is, assuming Patrick Mahomes returns from the ACL tear he suffered near the end of last season. There is optimism that the 30-year-old quarterback will be ready by Week 1 of the 2026-27 campaign. But nothing is guaranteed. For now, Mahomes continues to rehab his injured left knee.

After missing three games due to the injury and the woes that surrounded the offense, Mahomes put up career lows for the Chiefs. He ended the year with 3,587 passing yards (career-low) and 22 touchdowns through the air (career-low) while completing 62.7% of his pass attempts (career-low).