Former New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields could not be more excited to be with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fields unofficially joined the team on Monday, when the Chiefs acquired him in a trade with the Jets for a 2027 sixth-round pick. The 27-year-old voiced his excitement for his new team immediately after touching down in Kansas City.

“What's up, Chiefs fans?” Fields said. “Justin Fields here, out here in Kansas City. Excited to be here; excited to get to work. Let's go, Chiefs Kingdom.”

This just in: A Justin Fields shoutout for the Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/p4Vg0b6gvH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 18, 2026

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in the 2024 offseason, but all signs pointed to a divorce after just one season. New York benched him for Tyrod Taylor after nine unproductive starts and made it explicitly clear the team would be moving on without him in 2026.

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Fields immediately slots in as second on the Chiefs' quarterback depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes, but that could change in the coming months. Mahomes is still recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign and is not guaranteed to be back by Week 1.

While Kansas City is still holding out hope that the two-time MVP will be ready for its season opener, the Fields trade was a smart insurance plan. Despite clearly lacking the arm talent to be a full-time starting quarterback, Fields is still a much better stand-in than Chris Oladokun, who threw for 124 yards in two starts in 2025.

Fields will likely lead the Chiefs' quarterback room until Mahomes returns, with Oladokun and Jake Haener working in behind him. Kansas City still has two months before beginning OTAs in May.