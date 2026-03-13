The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a pivotal 2026 offseason following a frustrating 6-11 campaign, and they are already making savvy moves to keep their defensive core together. On Friday, March 13, reports surfaced that veteran linebacker Drue Tranquill reached an agreement to rework his contract, ensuring he remains a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Tranquill recently renegotiated the final year of his deal to provide the team with much-needed financial breathing room. The 30-year-old linebacker took a significant pay cut, dropping his base salary from $6 million to $3.5 million.

The new structure includes $3 million in fully guaranteed money and successfully trims his cap hit by $2.5 million. Before this move, many analysts viewed the former Notre Dame standout as a potential cap casualty, but this adjustment effectively locks him in for the 2026 season.

Tranquill was one of the few consistent bright spots for a Kansas City defense that battled through a disappointing year marred by injuries, including the season-ending ACL tear suffered by Patrick Mahomes in December. The linebacker proved his worth as a versatile anchor in Steve Spagnuolo’s system, starting all 17 games and recording a team-high 103 total tackles.

If you look at the box score from the Chiefs' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, you can see exactly why the front office wanted to keep him around. In that contest, Tranquill was all over the field, racking up a massive 14 total tackles and eight solo stops.

He finished the 2025 season with two sacks and a career-high 10 total tackles for loss, proving he still has plenty of gas in the tank. By taking this pay cut, Drue Tranquill provides general manager Brett Veach with the flexibility to potentially target more help in free agency as the team looks to rebound in 2026.