Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga could not be happier to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Aside from joining a team with decorated championship lineage, Tonga is excited to play for a coach who shares his BYU ties.

Tonga, who inked a three-year deal, said it was a “no-brainer” to sign with the Chiefs in free agency, pointing to his sharing an alma mater with head coach Andy Reid, who graduated from BYU. The defensive tackle and converted fullback said he is also excited to play in Kansas City's system.

“It was a no-brainer for me to come here,” Tonga said. “Got ties with Coach Reid and with BYU. System-wise, it's perfect, so just excited to be here.”

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The Chiefs will be Tonga's fifth different team ahead of his sixth season in the league. The 29-year-old began his career with the Chicago Bears and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals before most recently playing for the Patriots.

Tonga became one of the most underrated two-way players in the league during his lone season with the Patriots. New England head coach Mike Vrabel experimented with using him as a fullback, which worked well late in the year.

Tonga figures to immediately slot in as the Chiefs' starting defensive tackle next to six-time All-Pro Chris Jones. Kansas City lost Derrick Nnadi, Charles Omenihu and Leo Chenal from its starting front-seven.

The Chiefs have not been hyperactive in free agency, making Tonga one of their most notable offseason acquisitions.