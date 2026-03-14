Alohi Gilman had options in the 2026 offseason before choosing to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. He credits linebacker Drue Tranquill for getting him there.

Gilman called Tranquill his “third agent,” revealing that the linebacker has been pushing for him to sign with the Chiefs. The two played together at Notre Dame and for three years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Drue's my guy; he's been recruiting me hard here,” Gilman said. “That's my third agent. Drue's been doing his thing. I've had good conversations with him over the years. Played with him at Notre Dame. At the Chargers, [we] crossed over as well. So much respect for him as a warrior, as a player, as a teammate, just as a friend. That's my guy, I'll go to war with him any day. Excited to strap it up with him.”

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Gilman began the 2025 season with the Chargers, with whom he spent his first five years in the league. After five games, Los Angeles sent him to the Baltimore Ravens, where he remained for the final 12 games.

Gilman joins the Chiefs after recording 90 tackles, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2025. He also scored a defensive touchdown with the Ravens.

Gilman now has an opportunity to begin the season as the Chiefs' starting safety. Kansas City lost former starter Bryan Cook in free agency and did not replace him with anyone other than Gilman.

The Chiefs nearly overhauled their entire secondary, also replacing cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams with Kader Kohou.