The Kansas City Chiefs are just one win away from going to Super Bowl 59. Kansas City has felt like a team destined for the Super Bowl throughout the 2024 season. The Chiefs went 15-2 in the regular season and are now closer than ever to pulling off the fabled three-peat.

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy dropped a strong message ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Worthy still has a chip on his shoulder that goes all the way back to the draft.

“I take it as a blessing. I feel like it’s a sign that they didn’t want me; I’m going to play with a chip on my shoulder.” Worthy said about the Bills snubbing him during the 2024 NFL Draft. “This game means a little bit more. Obviously, it’s the AFC Championship Game, but this is a team that traded their pick away to get somebody else.”

Worthy is referring to the big trade that went down during this past NFL Draft. Kansas City traded up to No. 28 with Buffalo, who moved down to No. 33. The Chiefs used that pick to select Worthy, while the Bills used their new pick on WR Keon Coleman.

Worthy had a solid rookie season. He hauled in 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns throughout the season.

Worthy and the Chiefs have a bright future together.

Former NFL QB gives Bills ‘Where's Waldo' advice about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

One former NFL QB gave the Bills some advice on covering Travis Kelce this week.

Dan Orlovsky believes that the Bills need to dedicate significant resources to guarding Kelce in the AFC Championship Game.

“Yeah, I'd treat him as a ‘Where's Waldo' situation defensively — or I'd expect it,” Orlovsky said. “Offensively, we often have a ‘Where Waldo' where teams that have a chess piece defensively, where is that guy? Sometimes, end-man on the line of scrimmage, inside, off of a rotation. So, we're always having our eyes on him. I think Buffalo, defensively, should deploy something like that: Where is he? Someone is constantly designated on either side of the ball to hit him at the line of scrimmage — to throw some of that timing off — because then you take advantage of the interior with Caliendo or the opposite tackle with Jawaan Taylor. If you can throw off that timing and get to [Patrick Mahomes], it minimizes — as much as you can — his big-time impact.”

Kelce was dominant against the Texans during the Divisional Round. He hauled in seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs in receiving.

Chiefs vs. Bills kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday in Kansas City.