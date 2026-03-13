Before former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, he met Kansas City Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, who's engaged to tight end Travis Kelce.

Speaking to ESPN Los Angeles, McDuffie recalled his first meeting with Swift. He was taken aback by how she knew who he was and how much she knew about the game. Even though he's no longer on the Chiefs, it's all love.

Is Trent McDuffie a Swiftie? The highest paid cornerback in the league had some good things to say about interacting with Taylor Swift in KC! pic.twitter.com/2rpKRsLQOF — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) March 12, 2026

“I have [met Taylor Swift],” Duffie told ESPN Los Angeles. “She is a very special woman. Down to earth, genuine, and I remember when I first met her, [there were] a little bit of nerves, but she gave me a big hug.

“[She] knew my name, knew my position, knew football, and I was like, Wow, this is surreal. This is a moment that I'll remember forever — just meeting Taylor Swift and being able to actually have a normal conversation. It was really cool. A lot of respect to Taylor Swift, and shoutout to Travis [Kelce], too,” McDuffie continued.

Trent McDuffie was traded from the Chiefs to the Rams

One of the most surprising moves made by the Chiefs during the 2025 offseason was the trade of McDuffie, a former All-Pro cornerback.

He was drafted by the team during the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington. He helped lead the Chiefs to two straight Super Bowls in his first two years in the league.

McDuffie was traded to the Rams in exchange for a first, fifth, and sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Additionally, they received a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Immediately after being traded to Los Angeles, McDuffie signed a four-year contract that made him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

During his first four years in the NFL, McDuffie has been named First-team All-Pro (in 2023) and Second-team All-Pro (in 2024) once.