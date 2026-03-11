A lot of jokes have been made about Donna Kelce's home renovation, including the Kansas City Chiefs after Travis Kelce's return to the team.

The Chiefs' social media team made a joke about Kelce's return to the team in 2026. They posted a meme saying, “Sources confirm that Donna Kelce's youngest son is returning to the Chiefs for his 14th season in the NFL.”

Second biggest Kelce news this week. pic.twitter.com/4K73uh1StV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 11, 2026

Their caption read, “Second biggest Kelce news this week,” implying that it was the second biggest news story behind Donna's home renovation.

Donna Kelce's home renovation overshadows Travis' return to the Chiefs

The memes have been rolling in since Donna Kelce's home renovation was first reported. TMZ first reported the news on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026, and it has gained steam online.

It was revealed that Kelce was doing renovations on her two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Orlando, Florida. She has lived there for the better part of a decade, purchasing it in 2019.

According to the report, Kelce was having nine windows and six doors replaced. She originally bought the home for $355,000. With this type of work being done, the value could increase.

This news came days before Travis Kelce made his big decision regarding the 2026 NFL season. He decided to return to the team for a 14th season.

Kelce contemplated retirement following the disappointing 2025 season. He re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal. While he had his best season since 2023, catching five touchdowns, the team only won six games. The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback.

The Chiefs are now hoping to get back on top. They are still hoping to avenge their Super Bowl 59 loss. The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Chiefs in dominant fashion.