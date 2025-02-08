The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are only one day away from their 2023 rematch at the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift officially landed in New Orleans on Friday (Feb. 7) to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Chiefs' attempt for a three-peat. The couple — who have been dating since 2023 — decided to have a private dinner as Kelce gears up for the impending game.

“We love you and we went to your concert,” fans told Swift as she entered the restaurant according to a video from Fox 8 New Orleans.

“Thank you so much,” the singer responded to her fans.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this week, a source revealed that Swift was nervous to appear at the Super Bowl to support Kelce because she did not want his big moment to be about her.

“Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention,” a source told The Sun. “She just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game.”

They added, “She wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110% for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making Super Bowl history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat.”

Kelce and Swift received backlash from fans, over her attendance at Chiefs games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME back in 2023. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she says. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Over the course of the 2004-25 season, Swift has only been attending home games due to saftey concerns.

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Show Up For One Another

Despite their busy schedules, Swift and Kelce have continued to cheer each other on in their respective fields. Last year and the year prior, Swift was on her record-breaking Eras Tour where oftentimes Kelce would be in the crowd cheering her on. The Eras Tour ran from March 2023 to December 8th.

Swift is also as equally as supportive to Kelce and was there to cheer him on during the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship game last month.

“He loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens,” the source said via the US Sun. “They love spending time together but also enjoy supporting each other to make history.”

The insider further remarked, “They know when to step back for each other so they can focus and be fully prepared. Their understanding of what each other needs is fantastic.”

The Eagles have a chance to revenge their loss in 2023 and the Chiefs can make history with the three-peat on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.