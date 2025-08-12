Amid scandals and ongoing legal battles, Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, is again at the center of attention after the former head coach secured a significant victory in his prolonged dispute with the NFL. On Monday, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to allow Gruden's lawsuit against the league and commissioner Roger Goodell to proceed in public court rather than be sent to arbitration.

The decision overturns a May 2024 ruling that favored arbitration, concluding that the NFL Constitution's arbitration clause “does not apply to Gruden as a former employee” and is “unconscionable” in its terms. This opens the door for the case—focused on leaked emails containing racist, misogynistic, and homophobic remarks—to unfold publicly unless the NFL successfully appeals, according to ESPN.

Gruden filed the lawsuit in 2021, one month after resigning as the Raiders' head coach. He alleges that the NFL and Goodell engaged in a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to end his career by selectively leaking messages he sent between 2010 and 2018 to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. The emails surfaced during the league's investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace culture and were initially published by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. The NFL has denied leaking the messages, calling the allegations “baseless.”

The Nevada Supreme Court found the arbitration clause unconscionable both procedurally and substantively. The justices noted that the commissioner could arbitrate disputes regarding his conduct, and the league could modify its constitution without notice, which was unfair.

The NFL still has the option to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, though such appeals are rarely granted. If the case moves forward, it would shift from the league's preference for private arbitration to a public trial, potentially revealing more details about how the emails were handled. Gruden, 61, has expressed interest in returning to coaching, including at the college level, but maintains that the leak caused irreparable damage to his career and endorsement deals.

