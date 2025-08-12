Former NFL coach Jon Gruden scored big against the league in the Nevada Supreme Court. It is his second victory in Nevada's highest court in his lawsuit against the league for allegedly leaking racist and misogynistic emails he sent.

On Monday, the decision allowed Gruden to take Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL to a public court as opposed to private arbitration, per Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN. Essentially, Gruden can argue that Goodell and the league improperly leaked the emails to the public.

In 2021, an investigation into the Washington Commanders uncovered that emails were exchanged between Gruden and then Washington general manager Bruce Allen from 2011 to 2018.

Among the emails included calling Goodell a “fa—-” and saying that players who protest during the national anthem should be “fired”. Gruden and Allen were sent emails of topless women, including two Commanders cheerleaders, from an unknown user.

As a result, Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders. Gruden contends that the NFL orchestrated a malicious attempt to ruin his reputation. Meanwhile, the NFL denies those claims.

Since then, Gruden has been working with the media company Barstool Sports.

Nevertheless, NFL teams reportedly are looking to hire Gruden as a potential coordinator. Additionally, Gruden said he would love to coach in the SEC in a recent visit to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Where does Jon Gruden and the NFL go from here?

In all, Gruden is focusing on three things. The lawsuit, a potential return to coaching, and his media career with Barstool. Ultimately, the lawsuit could lead to the NFL appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If the Supreme Court declines to hear the case, then it will go into discovery. That means both parties will exchange information before an impending trial. Also, the case could be settled out of court.

The circumstances of the case could result in the NFL reviewing its communications processes and how it handles investigations.