The Las Vegas Raiders have gone through major organizational changes from 2023 to 2024. Las Vegas entered the 2024 season with a new head coach and general management after parting ways with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. Raiders owner Mark Davis has been decisive about making changes to the franchise, and another big move was made on New England Patriots legend Tom Brady in mid-October.

Previous reports have indicated Brady's interest in buying a stake in the Raiders. Now, that interest has materialized, as Brady has been officially approved by NFL owners as a limited partner of Las Vegas' franchise, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. His five percent stake and total 10 percent purchase of the Raiders is official.

Having one of the greatest football minds of all time within the Raiders' ownership group should bode well for the franchise. Between time spent with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls, was a three-time AP MVP, made the All-Pro team three times, and was a 15-time Pro Bowler.

The Raiders have lacked major success during the 2020s era, but things are trending in the right direction despite the team's cold 2024 start. Las Vegas made another major move on Tuesday when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. Adams is reuniting with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

As for the Raiders, they are receiving a conditional fourth-round pick that can become a 2nd rounder based on Adams' performance. The move signals Las Vegas' focus on acquiring assets that can help them in the future. Nevertheless, the team retains other promising talent it can build around.

The Raiders will continue to do everything they can to get the most out of the 2024 season amid major changes. Within time, they can be one of the most competitive teams in the AFC.