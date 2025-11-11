There was talk about the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense having trouble with the Steelers before Sunday’s game. But the Chargers did fine, and even had a player set a record. However, a bonkers Justin Herbert stat shows just how helpless the Chargers’ offensive line really is.

Here are the incriminating numbers, according to a post on X by Daniel Popper.

“Justin Herbert had an avg time to throw of 2.25s vs. PIT, per @TruMediaSports. One of 5 games this year when starting QB had TTT of 2.25s or less.

Pressure % in those:

Aaron Rodgers W9: 12.8%

Patrick Mahomes W7: 20%

Tua Tagovailoa W8: 25.9%

Rodgers W4: 28%

Herbert W10: 42.5%”

Chargers QB Justin Herbert making it work

Yes, that’s the ugliness of it. But keep in mind these numbers. Herbert still managed to complete 20 of 33 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown despite five sacks.

Yes, it was a matter of determination, according to ESPN.

“I like wins that are decided by great preparation, great strategy, finesse,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, “but the best to me are the physical ones, won by heart and grit and guts, and that’s what this one was.”

It was a lift past what looked obvious heading into the game, according to ESPN.

“This looked like a bad matchup for the Chargers on the offensive side of the ball,” Bill Barnwell wrote. “The Steelers have been what I would charitably describe as inconsistent on defense this season, but the strength of their team is on the edge. T.J. Watt is a future Hall of Famer, Alex Highsmith is one week removed from utterly annihilating the Colts. And backup Nick Herbig still leads all edge defenders in pass rush win rate by a considerable margin. With the Chargers down Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater for the season and starting the duo of Austin Deculus and Trey Pipkins III at tackle, this looked to be a legitimately dangerous evening in the making for Justin Herbert.”

Instead, as Barnwell pointed out, the Chargers mapped out a successful game plan and beat the Steelers soundly.

If they can continue keeping Herbert from getting clobbered every week, the Chargers are a legitimate playoff threat.