The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with some injuries at running back this season, and they're looking to find some sort of consistency at the position. One player that has still not returned is Omarion Hampton, and head coach Jim Harbaugh shared that he may not be back anytime soon, according to Daniel Popper for The Athletic.

“Jim Harbaugh said he does not expect Omarion Hampton’s activation window to be opened until after the Week 12 bye,” Popper wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hmapton is eligible to return to practice in Week 10 after missing the past four games due to being on injured reserve, but it seems as if he hasn't made much progress to get back on the field. The Week 12 bye will be in three weeks, which means that Hampton could possibly return when the Chargers face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As of now, the Chargers have been rolling with Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson as two options in the backfield, and they've been holding it down for the time being. In their win against the Tennessee Titans, Patterson finished with nine carries for 44 yards, and Vidal finished with 12 carries for 30 yards. Luckily for the Chargers, Justin Herbert can also do some running out of the pocket if he needs to, and he led the team with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The passing game has been the bread and butter for the Chargers' offense, so they haven't had to rely much on their backfield. At the same time, it would be important to try and establish the run so the passing game could be even more dangerous.

If the Chargers are not satisfied with the run game, they have some time to explore a trade before the deadline, as there could be some teams that are looking to offload some of their players for assets in return.

The Chargers could be buyers at the trade deadline, as they're currently 6-3 and are in second place in the AFC West. If they believe they're a player or two away from going to the next level, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a deal.