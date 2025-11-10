Keenan Allen had an unforgettable night after surpassing Antonio Gates for a franchise record in the Los Angeles Chargers' 25-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Going into the game, Allen was on the verge of breaking Gates' record of career receptions with the Chargers. Gates represented the franchise from 2003 to 2018, making 955 catches for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns throughout his entire career.

Allen got to learn from Gates during the early years of his career from 2013 to 2018, fully embracing his responsibilities as a star receiver. This allowed him to cement himself as one of the best receivers to ever play the game, shining as one of the Chargers' finest.

Allen had 954 receptions going into the matchup, needing one more to tie Gates' record and two to break it. He tied the record in the first half and finally broke it in the final minutes of the game, getting a loud standing ovation from the home crowd and support from his teammates.

How Keenan Allen, Chargers played against Steelers

The moment will be unforgettable for Keenan Allen, passing his former co-star Antonio Gates in the Chargers' convincing win over the Steelers.

Los Angeles took a while to get things going against Pittsburgh, only leading 3-2 after the first quarter. Despite the slow start, the hosts finally boomed offensively by outscoring the Steelers 22-8 in the last three quarters of the night.

Justin Herbert had himself a fine night as he helped Allen make history in the win. He completed 20 passes out of 33 attempts for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Kimani Vidal delivered a strong performance leading the rushing attack. He had 25 of the team's 31 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown while receiving a 13-yard pass. Five players made two or more catches throughout the game. Ladd McConkey led the way with four receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. Quentin Johnston came next with five catches for 42 yards, and Oronde Gadsden had three receptions for 19 yards. Meanwhile, Allen caught two passes for 19 yards and Tre Harris made two catches for four yards.

The Chargers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.