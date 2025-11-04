Right at the buzzer, the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets have agreed on a trade ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. The Jets are acquiring defensive back and special-teamer Ja'Sir Taylor, who is a former starter for the Bolts.

The Chargers are receiving a 2028 conditional 7th-round pick in return. This trade will certainly go under the radar; however, this is a move that can really benefit Taylor.

The Jets just traded away Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for multiple first-round picks and receiver AD Mitchell. That move frees up a spot at cornerback, and Taylor may earn more playing time.

Taylor has been with the Bolts since 2022 after a lengthy career at Wake Forest. He was drafted in the 6th round and has a career 84 total tackles (56 solo) with one interception and one fumble recovery. Taylor was one of the starting gunners on the punt and kickoff, and his eight tackles on the season have come from special teams.

A new future begins for the Jets. Meanwhile, the Chargers are aiming to get back to the playoffs.

The Bolts traded for offensive lineman Trevor Penning moments before agreeing to trade Taylor. Penning will be a depth add for the Chargers, who are depleted at tackle. This is a move that can really benefit the Chargers. Joe Alt is now done for the season and joins Rashawn Slater on the season-ending IR.

Penning has had an up-and-down career with the New Orleans Saints. If head coach Jim Harbaugh is able to get the most out of Penning, then Justin Herbert is going to seriously love him.