The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a massive win on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It seems every time these two squads meet, it is on Sunday Night. The Bolts earn another massive win over the Steelers to improve to 7-3 on the season.

The entire game was a defensive battle. However, the Bolts were able to click offensively right before the end of the first half. Justin Herbert connected with Ladd McConkey for a touchdown right before the half to go up 12-3. The Bolts would score 13 more points in the second half to win 25-10. The game was ugly, but Jim Harbaugh knows how to win ugly.

Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II left the contest with an injury midway through the game. He did not return to action and recently underwent an MRI on his quad injury.

“Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden’s MRI today revealed a quad bruise that now will have him, per a source, ‘day to day.'”

Gadsden has been unbelievable to begin his career with the Chargers. He began the season as a healthy scratch for the first two weeks. In eight games this season, the rookie has 35 catches for 466 yards and two touchdowns. He's had two amazing games this season, which have put his name on the map. Herbert loves to target his rookie tight end. Gadsden II actually had two drops in Sunday night's win, so he will have some things to work on when he comes back from his injury. He may not be a full participant in practice this week.

It is too early to tell if Gadsden will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, but the Bolts will certainly need all the help they can get. Backup tight end Tucker Fisk should be heavily involved if Gadsden is out.