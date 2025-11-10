The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with notable NFL injury updates following the win over Pittsburgh. That includes Jim Harbaugh updating a late scare involving starting quarterback Justin Herbert.

The QB1 noticeably limped during moments in the Sunday Night Football victory at SoFi Stadium. But Harbaugh turned to his trademark humor to describe the state of his star quarterback.

“I do have an update on his physical status: He is still a beast,” Harbaugh said, with a laugh that echoed throughout the press conference room.

Herbert completed 20-of-33 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in L.A's 25-10 romp. He also placed Keenan Allen into franchise history with a late catch — surpassing Antonio Gates as the Chargers' all-time receptions leader. Turns out per Harbaugh's humor, all is well with Herbert.

How Justin Herbert felt following scare for Chargers, Jim Harbaugh

Meanwhile, how hurt was the Bolts' QB?

“I just got rolled up,” Herbert explained to reporters via the team's website. “A little bit of pain but I thought we did a good job of talking about it on the sideline.”

Herbert added: “I came off and felt like I was safe and comfortable to go back out there.”

He managed to stay in and play efficient football — especially against one of the tougher defenses in the league annually.

The 27-year-old has thrown for 2,610 yards, 19 touchdowns and has gotten picked off eight times. Since Harbaugh became his head coach, Herbert has thrown a combined 42 touchdowns with 11 interceptions the last two seasons. He also delivered a career-best QB rating of 101.7 last season.

His Chargers have won three straight games amid an injury pileup including losing both running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. L.A. sits one game behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West standings but remain ahead of the defending division and conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.