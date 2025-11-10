The Los Angeles Chargers got another big win on Sunday Night Football. LA defeated Pittsburgh 25-10 in a lopsided game at SoFi Stadium. It was a special night for Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who became the all-time receptions leader in franchise history.

Allen explained that it felt “great” to make franchise history against the Steelers. He dismissed the idea that it was weird that his important catch was on a shovel pass.

“A little bit, not really,” Allen said after the game. “A catch is a catch. You know, obviously two catches were hard enough to get to begin with. There were a couple of plays that should have been just gimmes but the defense played them well. Tip ball, sack, whatever, the game is the game.”

Allen also confirmed with reporters that he asked the play and LA's coaching staff obliged his request.

“At the end of the game, we up by a lot of points so I'm like hey can we just do a speed sweep or something? Try to get this out the way,” Allen added. “So we can just go ahead about the game plan. But yeah I'm just glad we were able to get it done.”

Allen finished the game with two receptions for 19 yards, so he wasn't joking about production being tough to come by.

Now he can continue padding his record throughout the final weeks of the regular season.

Justin Herbert gives Keenan Allen his flowers after making Chargers history

Allen's teammates were thrilled that he made franchise history on Sunday. And nobody was happier than his quarterback.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert gave Allen his flowers after his impressive accomplishment.

“Just very fortunate to have him,” Herbert said after the game. “He’s a true pro and he’s taught me so much about the game. To have a guy like that teaching the receivers, hanging out with quarterbacks, talking routes—I think his understanding of the game is second to none. Nobody deserves it more than him.”

Allen has been a mainstay for LA, joining the team in 2017 and playing for them in every season except for 2024, when he was in Chicago.

Hopefully the 33-year-old wide receiver can help the Chargers go on a postseason run in what could be his final professional season.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 11 matchup against the Jaguars.