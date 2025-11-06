The Los Angeles Chargers got their season back on track in Week 9. LA enters Week 10 on a two-game winning streak after narrowly beating the Titans 27-20 on Sunday. The Chargers allowed six sacks in that game, with QB Justin Herbert under pressure all day long. But one of his underrated traits helped get the Chargers past the Titans.

Herbert spoke honestly about his mobility during a recent interview.

“I would say a five,” Herbert rated his own mobility, per DJ Siddiqi in an exclusive interview on The Escapist. “I think it’s average, I definitely work on it. I’m not nearly as fast as some of the other skill players. I understand that. But if I’m able to go get a couple yards, I’m going to go get it.”

Herbert is sometimes compared to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, in part because they lacked mobility in their careers. While those are some of his favorite quarterbacks to watch, Herbert doesn't totally see the comparison.

He noted that he's perfectly willing to scramble for yards whenever he needs to.

“I don’t know, those guys are still pretty mobile,” Herbert added. “I think it’s more so just playing to your position and understanding that if I can go get a first down with my legs, I’m going to do everything I can to do it, and making sure I’m taking care of my body.”

Herbert has 339 carries for 1,522 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns during his six seasons in the NFL.

Justin Herbert on the brutal nature of the quarterback position

Article Continues Below

This is not the first time that Herbert has talked about the finer points of the quarterback position.

Earlier this season, Herbert opened up about the reality of getting hit as an NFL quarterback.

“Probably the really big ones. As long as you’re doing everything you can to recover after games, you’re gonna get back to your normal self. I think we’ve done a great job in the weight room being able to handle some of those hits.”

The topic has been front and center for the entire 2025 season as LA's offensive line has suffered multiple injuries. That puts Herbert under immense pressure every single week.

The Chargers did add some o-line help at the deadline, but they'll still need to be mindful of Herbert's health throughout the rest of the season.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.