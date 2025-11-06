The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t waste time putting newly acquired offensive lineman Trevor Penning to work. Less than 24 hours after being traded from the New Orleans Saints, the 26-year-old made his practice debut on Wednesday, revealing afterward that he took reps at both tackle positions as he begins his transition into the Chargers’ system.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing that Penning confirmed the update to reporters following the team’s midweek session. It was an early glimpse into how the Chargers offensive line plans to deploy their newest addition amid a stretch of brutal injuries.

“Trevor Penning said he worked at both tackle spots in practice today.”

Penning’s arrival also signals a renewed sense of urgency within the organization. With the Chargers clinging to playoff positioning, every roster move carries weight — and his versatility could stabilize one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

Article Continues Below

The trade, completed just before the deadline, came as Los Angeles continues to manage season-ending injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have faced a revolving door up front, prompting the move to add Penning for a late-round draft pick. Known for his physicality and aggression, the 6-foot-7, 325-pound lineman fits the mold of the power-first blocking style Harbaugh has emphasized since arriving in Los Angeles.

For Justin Herbert, the addition of Penning could be critical. The Chargers’ star quarterback has been pressured on nearly 40 percent of his dropbacks this season, testing the offense’s rhythm and forcing quicker decision-making. If Penning can stabilize the edge and cut down on penalties that plagued him in New Orleans, he could quickly become one of the team’s most important midseason pieces.

Penning, a former first-round pick out of Northern Iowa, expressed enthusiasm about his fresh start and the opportunity to help a playoff contender. His ability to play both sides gives the Chargers rare flexibility heading into a tough Week 10 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

For a team battered by injuries but still holding postseason hopes, this move is more than just a roster adjustment — it’s a necessary step toward keeping Herbert upright and the season alive.