The Los Angeles Chargers were desperate to add depth at offensive tackle at the trade deadline LA has already been without Rashawn Slater and recently lost Joe Alt for the rest of the season. But the Chargers managed to add one new player in the final minutes before the NFL's 4PM trade deadline.

The Chargers are trading for offensive lineman Trevor Penning from the Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Los Angeles sent a sixth-r0und pick in 2027 in exchange for Penning, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Saints selected Penning with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Penning is in the final year of his rookie contract, which likely makes this deal a half-season rental.

Penning has started in all six games he's played for the Saints in 2025.

Now he will most likely step into a starting job at left tackle for the Chargers.

Chargers don't acquire running back at NFL trade deadline despite multiple injuries

Perhaps the bigger surprise for the Chargers is the move they did not make at the trade deadline.

Los Angeles is seriously hurting at the running back position. As a result, many Chargers fans expected the team to explore the trade market before the deadline. But now that 4PM ET has come and gone, it is clear that reinforcements are not coming.

The Chargers have Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris, and Hassan Haskins all on injured reserve. In fact, Kimani Vidal is the only Chargers running back on the active roster who is healthy. LA has been forced to rely on him, as well as practice squad elevations, to stay afloat at the position.

Unfortunately, it seems that it will remain that way for the next few weeks.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that he does not expect the team to open Hampton's practice window until after their Week 12 bye. This is significant because most players need additional practice time after their practice window opens before actually playing in games.

Los Angeles may need to secure their place in the playoffs without their top running backs. But at least there is hope that Hampton can return and get healthy before the postseason.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.