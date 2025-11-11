DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night without Anthony Davis, who remains out with a left calf strain. Before the contest, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided an update on the Mavericks star.

“He was on the floor today,” Kidd said of AD. “He's making progress. We will see how he feels tomorrow.”

The Mavs are approaching the Davis injury situation with caution. Davis' injury history is impossible to ignore, and Dallas does not want to rush him back too soon. Rumors have suggested that AD wants to return as soon as possible, but the big man will remain out on Monday against the Bucks.

Mavericks will attempt to contain Giannis without Anthony Davis

Article Continues Below

With AD set to miss a sixth consecutive matchup, the Mavs will have a difficult time containing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Dereck Lively II is also out, which will only open up the paint even more for Giannis. The good news is that Daniel Gafford is available, but containing Giannis will require a complete team effort.

The Mavericks will enter play with a 3-7 overall record. There's no question that Dallas has underperformed, but it is still early in the 2025-26 campaign. Although fan frustration continues to grow, the Mavs could still turn things around. Getting healthy will be of the utmost importance if they want to accomplish that feat, however.

The Mavericks will host the Bucks at 7:30 PM EST on Monday night. The contest represents the first of a crucial four-game homestand for Dallas as the team hopes to turn its season around.