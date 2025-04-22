As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, former Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant has emerged as one of the most intriguing interior defensive prospects in this year’s class. But beyond his physical tools and championship pedigree, one storyline stands out—his potential reunion with former college coach Jim Harbaugh, now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie, Grant was asked about the possibility of joining Harbaugh in Los Angeles. His response was heartfelt and enthusiastic.

“It'll mean a lot. He's a great coach, great person in general,” Grant said. “There's so much to relate to, just listen to him talk. You can learn so much from him, but also kinda like get a laugh out of it too.”

Grant and Harbaugh’s bond dates back to the recruiting process. Harbaugh believed in Grant’s potential early, offering him a scholarship and a central role in Michigan’s defense. That belief paid off—Grant was a key cog in the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship team, helping Michigan capture its first national title since 1997.

“Just recruiting me, to be honest,” Grant said when asked about Harbaugh’s biggest impact. “He knew my potential, things that I could do, he saw the light in me. It was just all about winning for him… winning that national championship, winning rivalry games. That’s something I wanted to be a part of.”

On the field, Grant was a disruptive force.

During the 2023 season, Grant played a pivotal role in Michigan’s national championship-winning defense. He recorded 29 total tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks over 15 games. Additionally, he notched five pass breakups and secured an interception, showcasing his versatility on the defensive line.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 339 pounds, Grant combines size with athleticism, traits that have caught the attention of NFL scouts. His performance has solidified his status as a formidable force in the interior defensive line, making him a valuable asset for teams looking to bolster their defense.​

For the Chargers, who are aiming to strengthen their defensive front, Grant's familiarity with Harbaugh's coaching style and defensive schemes could make him an ideal fit. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and contribute to both run defense and pass rush aligns with the team's objectives.​

As draft day approaches, the prospect of Grant reuniting with Harbaugh in Los Angeles presents a compelling storyline, blending personal history with professional potential.