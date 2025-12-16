The Miami Dolphins saw their playoff hopes vanish into the freezing Pittsburgh air on Monday night. A 28-15 loss to the Steelers not only snapped their four-game winning streak but also mathematically eliminated them from postseason contention.​

While the final score suggests a two-possession game, the reality was far uglier for most of the night. Miami’s offense was disjointed, the defense crumbled when it mattered most, and the coaching decisions left fans baffled.

Here is a look at who deserves the most blame for this season-ending disaster.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Inconsistency and Turnover Issues

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered this game needing to be the catalyst for an offense facing a stout, albeit T.J. Watt-less, Steelers defense. Instead, he delivered a performance that was equal parts frustrating and fatal to the team's chances.​

His first-quarter interception was the turning point of the game's early stages. Targeting Jaylen Waddle on a deep route, Tagovailoa severely underthrew the ball, allowing Asante Samuel Jr. to make an easy interception.​

That turnover took points off the board and completely stalled the momentum Miami had generated on their opening drives. It was his 15th interception of the season, a troubling statistic that leads the NFL and highlights his regression in ball security.​

For the vast majority of the game, the offense looked stagnant under his command. Until the fourth quarter, when the Steelers were already leading 28-3, Tagovailoa had struggled to generate any meaningful plays downfield.​

His final stat line of 254 yards and two touchdowns is heavily padded by “garbage time” production against a soft prevent defense. When the game was competitive, he simply could not make the necessary throws to keep the chains moving.​

He repeatedly missed open receivers and seemed rattled by the Steelers' pressure packages. A franchise quarterback must elevate his team in must-win scenarios, but Tagovailoa shrank in the spotlight.

The Defense’s Second-Half Collapse

While the offense struggled, the Dolphins' defense initially did its part to keep the game within reach. For two quarters, they held Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers to just 7 points, giving the offense every opportunity to wake up.​

However, the unit completely fell apart after halftime. Pittsburgh scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions in the second half, turning a tight defensive battle into a rout.​

The primary culprit was tackling—or a lack thereof. The Dolphins looked fatigued and disinterested, allowing routine check-downs and runs to turn into explosive plays.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell and receiver DK Metcalf both broke free for long scores that were aided by horrific attempts at tackling in the open field. It looked as if the cold weather had frozen the defenders' ability to wrap up.​

Allowing an aging Aaron Rodgers to look this comfortable is an indictment of the defensive game plan. Rodgers completed 85% of his passes, picking apart the secondary with surgical precision.​

The pass rush, which had recorded six sacks the previous week, was largely neutralized in the second half. Without consistent pressure, the secondary was left exposed against Pittsburgh’s veteran playmakers.

Mike McDaniel’s Puzzling Management

Head coach Mike McDaniel deserves significant criticism for his team's lack of preparedness. Despite practicing in the cold to acclimatize, the Dolphins looked sluggish and physically overwhelmed by the conditions.​

The team’s energy was flat, which reflects poorly on the head coach in a game with playoff stakes. Even worse were the in-game management decisions that signaled a lack of urgency.

Down 28-9 with just under 10 minutes remaining, McDaniel opted not to attempt an onside kick. He reasoned that the team would need a stop eventually, but this passive approach burned valuable clock.​

The offense huddled and moved with no sense of hurry, wasting precious minutes while trailing by three scores. It felt like a team that had already accepted its fate rather than one fighting for its season.

Furthermore, the play-calling abandoned the run game too early. De’Von Achane was effective when he touched the ball, yet he became a non-factor during the critical middle quarters.​

This loss officially closes the book on the 2025 season. It was a total system failure, but the blame starts with the quarterback, extends to the defense, and ends with the head coach.