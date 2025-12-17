In Week 15, the Miami Dolphins' playoff push officially ended with a whimper, not a roar, dropping a Monday Night Football stunner in embarrassing fashion to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-15.

With the season over but three games left to play, fans in Miami and beyond are turning their attention to the future, openly wondering if it's time to give some young players a longer look over the final three games of the regular season.

One former player leading that charge is Dan Orlovsky, who believes it's time for the Dolphins to turn the reins over to Quinn Ewers if for no other reason than to see what he can do with a few weeks under center.

“I would for the final three games start Quinn Ewers. I've seen enough from Tua this year. I don't know what his future is going to hold when it comes to contract and all that. That's a conversation for another day. The turnovers have just been egregious. They were the start of the season when they won on the road versus Indianapolis and then they just have continued to show themselves and they're not getting fixed,” Orlovsky noted.

“Even though Miami had started to play good football, Tua's in the last month has three touchdowns and three interceptions. It's just not good enough right now from the quarterback that has become their franchise guy or should have been. Zach Wilson you can make the case for but Quinn Ewers being a rookie, I think it's time for Miami to bench Tua and see if there's something that those other two guys can bring as a glimmer of hope for the future, and whether he's their guy moving forward or not is something for a February-March-April conversation.”

Once considered an elite high school prospect, things didn't go great for Ewers over his college career, to the point where he ended up being drafted in the seventh round after having early-round hype before his final season began. Still, Ewers has tools and extensive experience playing quarterback, even if he's only thrown eight passes at the NFL level. While the Dolphins know what they have in Tua Tagovailoa, why not see if Ewers can be a backup, developmental arm, or even more in 2026 or beyond?