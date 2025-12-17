Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is one of the most respected players in the NFL, and he continues to show why.

On Monday, the Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 28-15, at Acrisure Stadium to improve their odds of earning a ticket to the playoffs. Heyward contributed with five combined tackles, including two for loss, and one sack.

But if you ask Miami Dolphins rookie Jonah Savaiinaea, Heyward's biggest contribution was after the game. Savaiinaea approached Heyward after the final whistle to ask for advice. The Steelers veteran was generous in his response.

“Hey, what do I need to fix, bro?” asked the 21-year-old Dolphins guard, as shown in the video posted by the NFL.

“Just keep your confidence! Keep mixing it up. Don't become predictable. It's the little things. You got all the talent in the world,” replied the 36-year-old Heyward.

Wholesome moment between Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward & Dolphins rookie Jonah Savaiinaea: Savaiinaea: Hey, what do I need to fix, bro? Heyward: Just keep your confidence! Keep mixing it up. Don't become predictable. You got all the talent in the world ❤️pic.twitter.com/xpD6CMDG1G — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 16, 2025

It may be a brief conversation, but for Savaiinaea, it probably meant the world. The compliment he received from the five-time All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler should only boost his morale moving forward, even though the Dolphins were eliminated from contention for the playoffs.

Savaiinaea was drafted by Miami as the 37th overall pick out of Arizona. While he is still far from reaching the level of Heyward, it's great to see that he wants to learn from the best and be a sponge.

As for Heyward, he probably relates to Savaiinaea. He did not make it to the Pro Bowl until his seventh year in the league. So he sure knows what he's talking about.

Heyward will keep on sharing his thoughts and helping younger players, even from opposing teams, succeed in the NFL.