Adding injury to insult, Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hurt his calf in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-15, on Monday at Acrisure Stadium. The defeat eliminated the Dolphins from contention for the playoffs.

Many grew concerned with Fitzpatrick after sustaining the injury in the third quarter. He did not return to the game, finishing with six total tackles, including one for loss.

It was an unfortunate development in Fitzpatrick's first return to Pittsburgh after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, along with a 2027 fifth-round pick, in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

While the five-time Pro Bowler's injury looked serious, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gave a positive outlook.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Minkah Fitzpatrick’s calf injury doesn’t look season-ending but week-to-week with three games remaining,” reported Sun Sentinel's David Furones.

The 29-year-old Fitzpatrick was sent flying by Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf after bulldozing his way for a touchdown in the third frame.

The All-Pro safety is expected to sit out their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. He, however, still has a chance to close out the season on the field. Their last two assignments are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.

In his second stint in Miami, he has started all 14 games, tallying 82 total tackles, including four for loss, six passes defended, one interception, and one sack.

The Dolphins will miss the playoffs for the seventh time in nine years. They haven't advanced past the Wild Card round since 2001.